IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
IES Stock Performance
Shares of IESC stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. IES has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IES by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $10,239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.