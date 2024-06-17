IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. IES has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IES by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $10,239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

