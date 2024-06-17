Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Immatics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMTX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,303. Immatics has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 107.80%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

