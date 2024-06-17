ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,052 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 4.87% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

IPA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 113,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

