Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $1,149,840.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Incyte Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Incyte by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2,858.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 56.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after buying an additional 970,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 842.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 854,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

