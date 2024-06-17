Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBTX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

