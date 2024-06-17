Insider Buying: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$7.02. 1,280,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,406. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.85. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.41 and a 1-year high of C$7.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.69.

Read Our Latest Report on CEU

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.