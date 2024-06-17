Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$235,625.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$477,357.84.
- On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.95 per share, with a total value of C$94,750.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.
- On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of D.UN stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.73. 20,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,680. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The stock has a market cap of C$305.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.UN
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.