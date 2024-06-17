Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$235,625.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$477,357.84.

On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.95 per share, with a total value of C$94,750.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of D.UN stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.73. 20,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,680. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The stock has a market cap of C$305.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.