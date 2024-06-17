Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Acquires 33,083 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Flynn bought 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($31,595.89).

Shares of LON:ECOR traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 76.80 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 476,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,244. The company has a market capitalization of £191.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.57. Ecora Resources PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.40 ($1.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECOR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

