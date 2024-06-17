Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Purchases 114,726 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 225.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.49.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

