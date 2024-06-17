Insider Buying: Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Insider Buys 41,416 Shares of Stock

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Heinrich Merz bought 41,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £99,812.56 ($127,101.18).

Majedie Investments Stock Down 1.2 %

MAJE stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.74 and a beta of 0.88. Majedie Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 179 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 254 ($3.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,580.65%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

