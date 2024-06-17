Insider Buying: Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM) Senior Officer Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gregory John Mccunn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Gregory John Mccunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Gregory John Mccunn purchased 4,500 shares of Noram Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$675.00.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Noram Lithium stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,360. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.84. Noram Lithium Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

