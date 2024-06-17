Insider Buying: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Purchases $103,000.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Virginia Boulet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00.
Ouster Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $467.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on OUST. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
