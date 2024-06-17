Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Insider Sells 11,276 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $853,705.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,214 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30.

On Thursday, April 4th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00.

NASDAQ:APP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.46. 3,792,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,764. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

