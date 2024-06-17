Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $9,537,500.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.2 %

DKNG stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

