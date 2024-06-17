Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,503,842.00 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE K opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.69.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. TD Cowen increased their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco boosted its position in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

