Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Sells 52,911 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LLYVK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 233,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $44.16.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.