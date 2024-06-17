Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO Sells 2,122 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. 67,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,565. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.71 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYTS

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.