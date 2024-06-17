Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO Sells 2,122 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LSI Industries Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. 67,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,565. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.71 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LSI Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of LSI Industries
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYTS
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LSI Industries
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.