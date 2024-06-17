Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $65,219.70 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $65,219.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Magnite by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $6,656,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $4,490,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

