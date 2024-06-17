Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $72,720.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 601,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
