Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells 12,124 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Down 1.0 %

ROKU traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.92. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

