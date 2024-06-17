Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells 123,019 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 123,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$77,920.23.

On Friday, May 24th, J. Alberto Arias sold 4,258 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$3,052.56.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J. Alberto Arias sold 84,500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$55,423.55.

On Friday, May 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$314.45.

On Monday, April 29th, J. Alberto Arias sold 46,369 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$28,345.37.

On Friday, April 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 15,141 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$9,093.68.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$67,398.93.

On Friday, April 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$17,127.08.

On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$58,951.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$10,002.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$12,023.59.

Shares of TSE SMT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.87. 79,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,998. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$182.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of C$85.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.164271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

