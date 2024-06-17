Insider Selling: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $461.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 272,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 36.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

