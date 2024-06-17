Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.49

Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Intouch Insight Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.02 million during the quarter. Intouch Insight had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

