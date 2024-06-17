Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 810,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,687. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after buying an additional 209,331 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

