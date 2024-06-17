Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,645. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

