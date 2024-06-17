Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $6.70.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
