Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.