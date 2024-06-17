Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VKQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.10.
Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Trust
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.