Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VKQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.10.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 46.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 93,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

