Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

