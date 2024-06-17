Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $4.46.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
