iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.05

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.05 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 185683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

