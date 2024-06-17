iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.87

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 63769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.
iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $909.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.
iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
