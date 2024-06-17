iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.87

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 63769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

