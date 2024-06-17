iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) is CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s 5th Largest Position

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000.

IVLU stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 494,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,562. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

