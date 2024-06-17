iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 282. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.2585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

