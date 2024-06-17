iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.05

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.05 and last traded at $104.78, with a volume of 1389163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.93.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,486.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 85,668 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

