Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. 724,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

