Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 777.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

