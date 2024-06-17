Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on J. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $114.09 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,794.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

