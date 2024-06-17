JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nexxen International

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Nexxen International stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $420.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nexxen International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.76.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.35 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexxen International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.