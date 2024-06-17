Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,521,000. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.97. 6,665,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,335. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

