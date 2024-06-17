Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Karooooo Price Performance
NASDAQ:KARO traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.02. 20,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
