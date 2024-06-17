Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Karooooo Price Performance

NASDAQ:KARO traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.02. 20,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Karooooo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Karooooo during the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Karooooo

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.