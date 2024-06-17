Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,282,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,993. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

KPTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,556. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Karyopharm Therapeutics

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.