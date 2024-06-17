KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $74.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

