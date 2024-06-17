KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Lowered by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of KBR worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $63.73. 601,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

