Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance
KVACW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile
