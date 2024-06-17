Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

KVACW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

