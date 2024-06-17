Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock remained flat at $3.38 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.84.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
