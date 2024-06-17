Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Trading 3.5% Higher

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 6,223,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,787,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm's revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $392,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 10,331.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 284,415 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $2,740,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $2,578,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

