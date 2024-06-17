Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Down 8.8%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.98 and last traded at $45.00. 66,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 373,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 29,168 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 407,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 222,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

