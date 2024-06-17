Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.87. 39,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,330. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 million, a PE ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.24.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

