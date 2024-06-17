KeyCorp Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $605.17.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.09. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.