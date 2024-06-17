Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $411,688.76 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kforce Stock Down 1.4 %

KFRC stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kforce by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,069,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

