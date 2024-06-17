Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 642,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 65,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

